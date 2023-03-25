Pakistan observes Earth Hour 2023

ISLAMABAD – The annual ‘Earth Hour’ was observed across the world, including Pakistan, tonight under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth”.

Millions of people across the globe observed the day by switching off lights for just one hour. A large number of people around the world can reduce carbon emissions by turning off unnecessary lights and electronic devices for one hour to celebrate the day.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed that all the lights be turned off for one hour tonight at 8pm. Under Earth Hour, environmental action would be taken on a large scale, he said.

“We all have to play our role in climate action. I appeal to all the citizens of the world wherever they are to turn off their lights for one hour at 8 pm local time,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill-effects of climate change was a collective endeavour, in which everyone mattered.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfillment of its obligations to climate change actions.

Launched in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Hour asks people to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour on last Saturday of March every year.