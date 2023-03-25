Search

Pakistan

Pakistan observes Earth Hour 2023

06:31 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Pakistan observes Earth Hour 2023
Source: WWF (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – The annual ‘Earth Hour’ was observed across the world, including Pakistan, tonight under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth”.

Millions of people across the globe observed the day by switching off lights for just one hour. A large number of people around the world can reduce carbon emissions by turning off unnecessary lights and electronic devices for one hour to celebrate the day.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed that all the lights be turned off for one hour tonight at 8pm. Under Earth Hour, environmental action would be taken on a large scale, he said.

“We all have to play our role in climate action. I appeal to all the citizens of the world wherever they are to turn off their lights for one hour at 8 pm local time,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill-effects of climate change was a collective endeavour, in which everyone mattered.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfillment of its obligations to climate change actions.

Launched in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Hour asks people to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour on last Saturday of March every year.

PM Shehbaz urges world community to tackle climate change

Pakistan

Pakistan court sentences man to death for sharing blasphemous content in WhatsApp group

08:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Threat alert issued for Imran Khan’s Minar-e-Pakistan power show

07:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s military delegation attended SCO moot in India

12:34 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s total liquid forex reserves rise to $10.13 billion

11:33 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan puts forward 10-point plan to steer Pakistan out of crises

08:01 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Punjab govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023

10:05 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Zafar and Abida Parveen's soundtracks for 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' take ...

10:01 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 26, 2023

08:32 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2459
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2459

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: