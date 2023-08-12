Punjab introduces new examination system for class 1 to 8

LAHORE – The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has reportedly changed the examination system of schools from class one to class eight.

According to the new examination system, the final result card of the student will be prepared on the basis of three exams, first term, midterm and final term.

Question papers would be provided to schools through Pack Item Bank one week before the exam.

The exam of the first term would be held in the last week of September, the midterm exam in the second week of December and the final exam would be held in the second or third week of March.

Question papers would be prepared according to the educational calendar by the Quaid Academy.