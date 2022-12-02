PM Shehbaz urges world community to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the world community to take the practical steps to deal with the issue of climate change.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised to pay tributes to all the stakeholders including international partners for successful climate diplomacy at Sharm-al-Sheikh climate summit.

The prime minister appreciated the role of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other government departments that worked continuously for making the world believe that we are seeking climate justice, not charity.

PM Shehbaz expressed deep gratitude to all those countries that came to help Pakistan with cash and kind during recent devastating floods. He said the contribution of all the friendly countries was most valuable in this hour of need.

He further said world must realise that Pakistan became the victim of something which has nothing to do with us as our share in Carbon emission is less than one percent.

In her address, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said Securing agreement on the establishment of loss and damage fund was our core objective at the COP-27.

On arrival at COP-27, Pakistan steered the group in securing inclusion of the item of financing loss and damage in COP’s agenda.