ISLAMABAD – The armed forces of Pakistan have concocted air strikes and targeted Afghan Taliban’s key military installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia while more than 130 Taliban operatives have so far been killed.

State media reported that two brigade headquarters have been destroyed in Kabul while one corp headquarter and one brigade headquarter have been targeted in Kandahar.

An ammunition depot and logistics base have also been destroyed in Kandahar while a corp headquarter has been targeted in strikes in Paktia.

Time moves slowly passes quickly. It was Dec 1999 when an Indian place IC 814 was hijacked and landed at Kandhar. India was forced to release 3 prisoners including Masood Azhar in exchange of 178 passengers. In Feb 2026 Pakistan bombed headquarters of Afghan Taliban in Kandhar. pic.twitter.com/vLgUdIg0pC — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) February 27, 2026

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have surged following unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces at various locations, prompting Pakistan’s security forces to launch a full-scale retaliatory operation.

The ongoing “Ghazab lil-Haq” operation has so far resulted in the deaths of 133 Taliban fighters, with more than 200 others reported injured.

Pakistan’s armed forces have successfully destroyed 27 Taliban posts and captured nine, dealing a heavy blow to the insurgent group.

Additionally, more than 36 tanks, artillery guns, and armored vehicles belonging to the Taliban were obliterated in the intense counteroffensive.

Security sources confirmed that Pakistan’s forces precisely targeted Taliban checkpoints, with notable strikes in the Chitral sector, where a key Taliban post was demolished. The operation also led to the destruction of several Taliban bases and forced the militants to retreat.

In response to further provocations by Afghan forces, Pakistan’s military launched retaliatory strikes in the Naogai sector of Bajaur, the Tira sector of Khyber, the Memonand district, and the Arandu sector. Reports from Bajaur indicate that two Taliban outposts were completely destroyed.

Pakistani security sources have reiterated that the country is fully prepared to defend its borders and respond immediately to any further aggression. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that any threats to the nation’s sovereignty and border security are swiftly addressed.

The Ministry of Information confirmed that the Afghan Taliban’s reckless actions along the border were met with a quick and effective response from Pakistan’s security forces. According to the Ministry, Taliban militants mistakenly underestimated Pakistan’s readiness to defend its territory, leading to heavy losses for the insurgents in sectors such as Chitral, Khyber, Kurram, and Bajaur.

In a related statement, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan would never allow any force to undermine the country’s peace. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace but warned that the state would use its full power to maintain security. “Pakistan has always strived to resolve issues through dialogue, but we cannot accept a state that is turning children into militants,” he added.

The government has made it clear that the nation’s security and territorial integrity will not be compromised, and any act of aggression will be met with an iron fist. The Pakistani armed forces remain on high alert and continue to maintain strict vigilance over the border regions.