Fire breaks out at textile factory in Karachi’s SITE area

KARACHI – A fire erupted at a textile factory in the SITE area, and efforts are underway to bring it under control with the help of six fire tenders.

According to Chief Fire Officer Humayun Ahmed, the blaze has been declared a third-degree fire. Additional fire tenders from across the city, along with a snorkel and water bowsers, have also been called in.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has directed police officials to immediately reach the affected factory.

The IG Sindh has further instructed police to secure the factory premises and surrounding areas.