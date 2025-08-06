Mahira Khan wins hearts with her simplicity in viral market video

Veteran actress Mahira Khan was seen bargaining for a saree in a regular street market and asking a vendor for a free guava—videos of which have gone viral on social media.

Mahira Khan, known for winning hearts with her acting, often surprises fans with her simplicity.

This was clearly visible in a viral video where the actress is seen shopping like any ordinary woman in a local Karachi market, without any protocol.

Fans were surprised to see Mahira Khan bargaining for a saree like a regular customer, with some even assuming it was a scene from a movie or drama.

When the shopkeeper refused to lower the price, Mahira Khan walked away without making a purchase, while the seller kept calling her back.

In another video (with unclear audio), Mahira Khan is seen asking a street vendor for guavas.

Interestingly, the vendor handed her the guava without saying a word, which she accepted with a polite “thank you” before moving on.

Both videos received humorous and affectionate comments online. Some fans called her the “Queen of Simplicity,” while others wondered if the videos were actually real.