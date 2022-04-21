Dur-e-Fishan responds to comparison with superstar Mahira Khan
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan responds to comparison with superstar Mahira Khan
Source: Mahira Khan/Dur e Fishan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani's rising star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the very few actors who have been praised equally for their beauty and craft. 

The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time and she has also been labelled as a lookalike of superstar Mahira Khan.

In her recent appearance, Saleem was invited as a guest on a Ramadan transmission where she candidly spoke about the comparison she gets on social media to the Humsafar star. 

The Pardes actress noted that many people have pointed out the resemblance and she feels honoured that she gets compared to a superstar.

However, she revealed that her and Mahira’s mutual friend and ace director Sarmad Khoosat believes that it is not her looks but her demeanour that matches Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in latest viral ... 06:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2022

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan's stunning fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and her massive ...

More From This Category
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with ...
04:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with ...
04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning ...
03:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the ...
03:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
08:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Indian cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot with ...
07:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar
04:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr