Aagha Ali shares his thoughts on Esra Bilgic working with Pakistani brands

11:57 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Aagha Ali shares his thoughts on Esra Bilgic working with Pakistani brands
Share

 Turkish actor Esra Bilgic, playing the role of Halima Sultan in the popular TV show Dirilis: Ertugrul, has gained immense popularity amongst the Pakistani audience and popular local brands are eagerly waiting to sign the celebrity as their brands' ambassador.

Recently, a leading mobile company in Pakistan announced that Bilgic has been confirmed as the face of their upcoming campaign.

However, this news did not sit well with actor Yasir Hussain as he put up a post against local brands working with foreign public figures.

Now, actor Agha Ali has out in support of Esra and responded to Hussain's outrage at her.

The Dil-e-Gumshuda actor took to Instagram and said, “Actors hamesha international hona Pasand karty hain…you feel great when you get an offer from another country… and when a foreign star gets signed by a Pakistani brand….some people start to act and write stuff as if they’d come here and steal our jobs and projects.”

He futher added, “Allah any apkay naseeb main jo likha hai us say an ziada milega na kam (Whatever Allah has written in your fortune, you will get it). Let’s outsiders feel welcomed here.. [sic]”

“And please stop making all of us actors insecure. Aanay dou jo aata hai.. and khush raho, mehnat karo. Shukriya (Welcome whoever wants to come here, be happy and work hard. Thanks),” Agha concluded.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post
10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's ...
09:59 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Aagha Ali shares his thoughts on Esra Bilgic ...
11:57 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Senate panel approves Zindagi Tamasha for ...
11:32 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Glee star Naya Rivera is dead at 33
06:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Asim and I share a bond beyond anyone’s ...
05:22 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post
10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr