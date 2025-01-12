Sonakshi Sinha reacts to pregnancy rumours

Famous Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha responded to pregnancy rumours humorously.

Rejecting the rumours, Sonakshi announced her new business venture “Easy Mom,” which will assist new mothers with post-maternity care.

In an Instagram post, Sonakshi said, “This is not about a baby, but about my new baby, the brand ‘Easy Mom.'”

She shared pictures and videos of her new brand launch, informing her fans that this brand was created to help new mothers and ease the challenges they face after becoming moms.

Sonakshi mentioned in her post that Easy Mom is her second major project after her previous brand “So Easy Nails.” The brand is specifically designed to improve post-maternity care, providing new mothers with support for their recovery and ease in their daily lives.

Sonakshi’s post surprised her fans, and her lively and humorous style entertained everyone. Fans praised her business spirit and self-confidence.