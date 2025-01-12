Verdict in £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The verdict in the £190 million reference case against the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi will be announced tomorrow (Monday) at Adiala Jail.

The accountability court staff has formally informed PTI’s legal counsel.

The hearing of the £190 million reference will take place tomorrow at Adiala Jail. Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, the founder of PTI’s lawyer, confirmed that the staff of the Islamabad accountability court has formally notified them that the decision will be announced tomorrow in Adiala Jail.

It should be noted that the accountability court has postponed the verdict twice before. The trial’s last hearing was held on December 18 last year at Adiala Jail, and the decision will be announced in the presence of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi.

Initially, the decision was scheduled for December 23, but the court postponed it to January 6. Now, the verdict date has been set for January 13.

The trial for the £190 million reference was completed within a year. This is the only case against Imran Khan that lasted for one year.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Imran Khan on November 13, 2023. After 17 days of interrogation at Adiala Jail, the £190 million reference was filed in the accountability court on December 1, 2023.

On February 27, 2024, the court indicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Statements of 35 witnesses were recorded in the £190 million reference.

Among the witnesses were former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, and former Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal.

During the trial, the case saw four different judges. Initially, Judge Muhammad Bashir presided, followed by Judge Nasir Javed Rana. Then, Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich handled the case before it returned to Judge Nasir Javed Rana.