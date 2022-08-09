Ashura processions culminate peacefully across Pakistan
LAHORE – Ashura processions culminated peacefully on Muharram 10 (Tuesday) amid strict security across Pakistan.
Stringent measures were enforced to ensure the best possible security of Ashura processions in different cities where thousands of mourners performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.
Ulema and mourners highlight the teachings of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy during the processions.
Meanwhile, cellular services remained suspended in several areas of the country as the government also banned pillion riding and enforced Section 144 in sensitive regions.
Earlier in the day, senior officials also visited processions routes to oversee the security arrangements.
سی ٹی او لاہور منتظر مہدی کا ٹریفک انتظامات کا جائزہ لینے کیلئے جلوس کے روٹ کا وزٹ۔#Muharram #Muharram2022 #Ashura #Trafficawareness #Trafficpolice #PPIC3 #IGPPunjab #CCPOLahore #Lahorepoliceofficials #Policepublic pic.twitter.com/Z257bSyfe6— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) August 9, 2022
Local administration of different cities evolved comprehensive traffic plans for maintaining smooth flow of vehicular traffic on Ashura. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were enforced for the processions to stem the spread of novel Covid-19.
In seaside metropolis Karachi, the main Ashura procession started from Nishtar Park and concluded at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar while in Lahore, the main procession will be taken out from Nisar Haveli and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah.
In Lahore, more than 900 CCTV cameras were installed along routes of main processions and other sensitive areas to keep a strict check on any doubtful activity.
