Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs5 per litre

Web Desk 11:04 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a Rs5 cut in the price of petrol for the next fortnight.

The new price of petrol is Rs267 per litre. However, the price of diesel would be maintained at Rs280 per litre till the next review, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The light diesel oil's price has been moved down to Rs184.68 per litre the rate of kerosene oil has now been fixed at 187.73.

The new prices come into effect from 12am (tonight, March 1).

