Karachi reschedules this year's Aurat March

If February is the month of love, March is the month of women. With a successfully running, women-empowering movement approaching faster, ladies from all over Pakistan are gearing up to raise their voices for themselves in the cacophony of injustice, discrimination, and violence. Held everywhere in Pakistan in cities including in the metropolitan city, the federal capital, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Multan, "Aurat March" is one of the most talked-about times of the year, rightfully so.

Aurat March is typically celebrated every year on March 8. However, there is a slight change in Karachi this time. The organizations have decided to change the date for a number of reasons. Reschedule to take place on March 12, Sunday, the authorities organizing the mega event wished to accommodate working-class women as March 08 will be a working day, and emphasized that women should not "experience the distress of losing out on a day of wages."

“Aurat March Karachi will be held on March 12, 2023 this year. We continue to stand in complete solidarity with the Aurat Marches in Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan that will be held on March 8, 2023,” read the official Instagram caption of the March.

"This year, we march for our hunger, we march for social security, we march for a living wage, we march for an end to bonded labour, we March for the rehabilitation of flood victims, we March for an end to mob violence, we March for an end to domestic violence, we march for the Transgender Persons Protection Act 2018, and we march to end forced conversions," the official post began.

"On account of 8th March being a weekday, we have decided to hold Aurat March in Karachi on Sunday, 12th March instead so that the working class communities we work with do not have to experience the distress of losing out on a day of wages. The march will be held with all its fire and energy on the 12th of March, 2023," it explained the reason for the delay.

"We continue to stand in complete solidarity with the Aurat Marches in Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan that will be held on 8th March, 2023," the post concluded.

Aurat March is celebrated all over the country with zeal and zest, attended by many prominent figures from all fields and walks of life.