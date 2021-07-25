Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the internet
Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the internet
TikToker Hareem Shah has delighted her massive fans following with her latest pictures and videos.

This time around, the 29-year-old posted her video of smoking sheesha in a café in Turkey. The video is making rounds on the internet.

The 29-year-old posted videos of her roaming in the streets of Turkey as she dons a vibrant red and white striped shirt looking super pretty.

Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey while on her honeymoon, she enjoys quality time as she casually strolls in the picturesque country.

