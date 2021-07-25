Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the internet
Share
TikToker Hareem Shah has delighted her massive fans following with her latest pictures and videos.
This time around, the 29-year-old posted her video of smoking sheesha in a café in Turkey. The video is making rounds on the internet.
The 29-year-old posted videos of her roaming in the streets of Turkey as she dons a vibrant red and white striped shirt looking super pretty.
Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey while on her honeymoon, she enjoys quality time as she casually strolls in the picturesque country.
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ... 04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has stunned her fans with new bold photoshoot she posted on her social media ...
- Pakistan face West Indies in 1st T20I on Wednesday; check out full ...07:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Pakistani soldiers on AJK elections duty die as vehicle plunges into ...07:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
-
- AJK Elections 2021: Polling ends, vote count underway05:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
- IN PICS: Hania Aamir steals the limelight at Aima Baig’s engagement12:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021