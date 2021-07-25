Pakistan face West Indies in 1st T20I on Wednesday; check out full match schedule

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced a revised match schedule for the upcoming T20I series between their respective teams in the Caribbean.

A four-match T20 International (T20I) series, has been agreed, scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 28 at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The first ball is 10am (9am Jamaica Time) for the first match, with the final three to be played at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday, July 31; Sunday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 3 at 11am (10am Jamaica Time), the CWI shared in a statement.

"The adjustment to the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup schedule was necessary due to the changes to the fixtures for the ongoing CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) Series between West Indies and Australia, which are part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI Super League, which concludes on Monday, July 26," it added.

Following the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup, West Indies and Pakistan will then play two Betway Test matches at Sabina Park in Jamaica from August 12-16 and then from August 20-24.

This is the first Test Series for the West Indies in the new 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

T20I

July 27: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10am local (9am Jamaica Time)

July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

Test

August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)

August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)