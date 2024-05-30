Search

Pakistan-India cricket match: New York beefs up security for June 9 game after terror threat

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 30 May, 2024
Pakistan vs India cricket match
Source: File photo

Due to threats of a terrorist attack, New York has increased security for the Pakistan-India T20I World Cup match on June 9, 2024.

Reports say a terrorist group has threatened an attack during the World Cup in New York. Pakistan will play two matches, while India will play four matches in the city.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been working with law enforcement for months to ensure the safety of visitors and residents during the cricket World Cup. She dismissed the threat reports, saying there was “no credible public safety threat at this time” but added that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Hochul has directed the New York State Police to implement heightened security measures, including more law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes. She emphasized that public safety is her top priority and they are committed to making the Cricket World Cup a safe and enjoyable event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated that safety and security at the event are their top priorities. They have a strong security plan in place and work closely with local authorities to manage any risks.

The tournament starts on June 1, with the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on June 9 in New York. India has won six out of seven T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, including the 2007 final and the most recent match in Melbourne in 2022.

The T20 World Cup will be held at three venues in the US and six in the West Indies from June 1 to 29. The tournament will start with the US playing Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, which will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals, and the winners will play the final on June 29.

England are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 final.

