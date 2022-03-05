PAKvAUS, 1st Test – Hasan, Haris and Faheem rejoin team as Pakistan resume batting on Day 2

LAHORE – Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf have rejoined the team after recovering and testing negative for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday.

The development comes as Pakistan resumed batting on second day of the first Test of the three-match series.

Rauf had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday after he took a Rapid Antigen Test while Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had sustained injuries during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

Till lunch, Pakistan stood at 302-1, with Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali on the crease.

On Day 1, Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq’s maiden test century helped Pakistan put up 245 for the loss of one wicket at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Imam registered 132 off 271 balls and also hit 15 fours and two sixes. Azhar Ali also remained unbeaten and added 64 runs to the scoreboard.

Nathan Lyon took the only wicket for Australia, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique.

The series between two sides will be played for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in honour of the two legendary leg-spinners. The two sides have played 25 Test series with visiting team winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 hours and both teams will be facing each other in three test matches and four white-ball games.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.