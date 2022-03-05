Russia announces ceasefire in Ukraine for civilians' safe exit
Share
MOSCOW – Russia on Saturday announced a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the exit of residents of Ukraine’s Mariupol and Volnovakha cities as the war has entered second week.
, Russian Defense Ministry in a statement said: "Today, on March 5, a ceasefire is announced from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time and humanitarian corridors are opened for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha".
It said that the humanitarian corridors and the exit routes were agreed between Russia and Ukraine officials.
Meanwhile, the Ukraine has not issued any statement about the ceasefire. The time period for ceasefire has also not been revealed.
The ceasefire announcement comes a day after both sides reached an tentative agreement to establish a safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
On Feb 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a full-scale military operations in response to what he says at the request of the Donbass republics.
The intensifying war has so far claimed hundreds of lives, including children, reports said.
Meanwhile, Russian defence ministry clarified that country’s troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure, Tass news reported.
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant catches ... 11:18 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
KYIV – A fire erupted at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following shelling by Russian troops in Ukrainian ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- 'All suspects identified' as death toll in Peshawar mosque blast ...02:34 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Has any Chinese student been killed in clashes between Russia, ...01:47 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Russia announces ceasefire in Ukraine for civilians' safe exit01:06 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 1st Test – Hasan, Haris and Faheem rejoin team as Pakistan ...12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Punjab approves signal-free corridor to connect Lahore's Gulberg with ...11:32 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Shehzeen Rahat looks stunning on her Baraat ceremony06:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill discusses success and future plans09:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes viral04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021