Has any Chinese student been killed in clashes between Russia, Ukraine forces?

BEIJING – Students from different nations are stranded in Ukraine since Russian launched a full-scale military operation in its east European neighbour on February 24.

Amid efforts by diplomatic missions of the countries for safe evacuation of their citizens, a Ukrainian news site claimed that 13 foreign students, including four Chinese and one Indian were killed after Russian forces attacked a dormitory in Kharkiv city of Ukraine.

However, Chinese tabloid Global Times has disputed the report, stating that the embassy had confirmed that the campus was not attacked, adding that the names of students mentioned in the Ukrainian media report did not exist.

Earlier in the day, Russia announced a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the exit of residents of Ukraine’s Mariupol and Volnovakha cities as the war has entered second week.

Russian Defense Ministry in a statement said: "Today, on March 5, a ceasefire is announced from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time and humanitarian corridors are opened for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha".

It said that the humanitarian corridors and the exit routes were agreed between Russia and Ukraine officials.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine has not issued any statement about the ceasefire. The time period for ceasefire has also not been revealed.

The ceasefire announcement comes a day after both sides reached an tentative agreement to establish a safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.