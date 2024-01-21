Four passengers 'survive' as Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

Four of the six people on board a Russian plane, which crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday, have survived the crash while authorities are searching for the two missing passengers.

The Falcon 10 business jet was believed to be carrying six people on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia before communication was lost on Saturday evening.

“Of the six people on board the aircraft, tentatively, four are alive. They have various injuries. The fate of two people is being clarified,” air transport agency Rosaviatsia said, citing the Russian embassy in Afghanistan.

The aircraft met with a tragic incident in the Zibak district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, officials said.

The Badakhshan Police Command reported that the passenger plane disappeared from radar last night and subsequently crashed in the elevated mountains of the “Artillery” area in Zibak district.

Initial reports in international media claimed that the passenger plane that crashed in the Topkhana mountains was Indian an plane.

Contrary to preliminary information, Indian authorities clarified that the crashed plane in Afghanistan was not Indian but a Moscow-bound charter plane, possibly carrying six individuals.

Indian Govt clear air after Plane Crash

Amid the contrasting reports in international media, Indian civil aviation ministry said the unfortunate plane was not Indian aircraft nor a non-scheduled (NSOP)/charter aircraft. It said the jet was Moroccan registered small aircraft.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-01-21/causalities-feared-as-plane-cashes-in-afghanistan-near-pakistan-border-1705829496-7627.jpg

Russian officials said the 1978-made plane was a charter ambulance flight flying from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow.