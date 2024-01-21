Four passengers 'survive' as Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

Four of the six people on board a Russian plane, which crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday, have survived the crash while authorities are searching for the two missing passengers.
The Falcon 10 business jet was believed to be carrying six people on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia before communication was lost on Saturday evening.
“Of the six people on board the aircraft, tentatively, four are alive. They have various injuries. The fate of two people is being clarified,” air transport agency Rosaviatsia said, citing the Russian embassy in Afghanistan.
The aircraft met with a tragic incident in the Zibak district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, officials said.
The Badakhshan Police Command reported that the passenger plane disappeared from radar last night and subsequently crashed in the elevated mountains of the “Artillery” area in Zibak district.
Initial reports in international media claimed that the passenger plane that crashed in the Topkhana mountains was Indian an plane.
Contrary to preliminary information, Indian authorities clarified that the crashed plane in Afghanistan was not Indian but a Moscow-bound charter plane, possibly carrying six individuals.
Amid the contrasting reports in international media, Indian civil aviation ministry said the unfortunate plane was not Indian aircraft nor a non-scheduled (NSOP)/charter aircraft. It said the jet was Moroccan registered small aircraft.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-01-21/causalities-feared-as-plane-cashes-in-afghanistan-near-pakistan-border-1705829496-7627.jpg
Russian officials said the 1978-made plane was a charter ambulance flight flying from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
