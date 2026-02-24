‘Made in India’ Tejas faces Fresh Crisis as Entire Fleet Grounded

NEW DELHI – Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was touted as pride of India’s indigenous fighter programme, but ‘Made in India’ jets now finds itself under intense scrutiny.

Several mishaps cast shadow over the aircraft’s journey, turning what was meant to symbolize self-reliance into a moment of reckoning for the country’s homegrown combat ambitions.

Indian Air Force (IAF) grounded its entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft following a serious runway incident earlier this month.

Earlier this month a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was involved in a high-stakes training sortie at a frontline air base when the jet reportedly overshot the runway. The aircraft is said to have suffered significant structural damage, raising immediate concerns about flight safety and technical reliability.

Probe suggest that technical malfunction due to brake failure which likely caused the incident. However, a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause. IAF pilot escaped without serious injuries, averting what could have been a far more catastrophic outcome.

IAF now ordered all approximately 30 operational single-seat Tejas jets to be grounded. Comprehensive technical inspections and fleet-wide safety checks are now being conducted, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

This latest episode marks the third mishap involving the Tejas since its induction into service. In March 2024, a Tejas jet crashed near Jaisalmer following a demonstration flight, though the pilot ejected safely. More tragically, in November 2025, another Tejas aircraft went down during the Dubai Airshow, claiming the life of the pilot. Investigations into that fatal crash are still ongoing.

Tejas Mk1A programme was said to be a more advanced variant ordered in large numbers by the IAF and is already facing mounting pressure, with deliveries reportedly running nearly two years behind schedule. Delays in engine supplies and critical systems have slowed production and induction timelines, intensifying scrutiny of India’s ambitious push for self-reliance in advanced combat aviation.