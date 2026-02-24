UAE unveils three-year academic calendar – Check complete schedule of holidays

ABU DHABI – The Ministry of Education (MoE) in the United Arab Emirates has revealed the official academic calendar for public and private schools for the next three academic years: 2026-2027, 2027-2028, and 2028-2029.

The new calendar, which includes start and end dates, semester breaks, and holiday periods, aims to offer a structured academic framework for students, educators, and institutions.

The ministry stated that the three-year academic calendar will help schools to plan their academic and extracurricular activities well in advance.

Academic Year 2026-2027:

Start Date: August 31, 2026

End Date: July 2, 2027

Mid-Term Break (First Semester): October 12-18, 2026 (Classes resume on October 19)

Winter Break: December 14, 2026 – January 3, 2027 (Classes resume on January 4, 2027)

Spring Break: April 5-11, 2027 (Classes resume on April 12, 2027)

Academic Year 2027-2028:

Start Date: August 30, 2027

End Date: June 30, 2028

Mid-Term Break (First Semester): October 11-17, 2027 (Classes resume on October 18)

Winter Break: December 13, 2027 – January 2, 2028 (Classes resume on January 3, 2028)

Spring Break: March 27 – April 2, 2028 (Classes resume on April 3, 2028)

Academic Year 2028-2029

Start Date: August 28, 2028

End Date: June 29, 2029

Mid-Term Break (First Semester): October 16-22, 2028 (Classes resume on October 23)

Winter Break: December 11, 2028 – January 1, 2029 (Classes resume on January 2, 2029)

Spring Break: March 29 – April 1, 2029 (Classes resume on April 2, 2029)

It’s important to note that this updated calendar does not apply to private schools following alternative curricula, such as Indian, Bangladeshi, or Pakistani systems.