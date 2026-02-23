Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Holidays announced; check full details here

ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates announced Eid ul-Fitr 2026 holidays, offering citizens and residents to reconnect and celebrate the Islamic festival with 4-day break.

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources made the announcement, announcing excitement rippled through offices and neighborhoods alike. Plans began forming, travel tickets were searched, and families imagined joy of shared moments. It is more than just a break from work; it is a time for reflection, togetherness, and the vibrant festivities that define Eid in this dynamic nation.

United Arab Emirates officially declared nationwide holidays for Eid ul-Fitr 2026, giving both government and private sector employees a well-deserved break!

According to this announcement, all public and private institutions will shut down for celebrations. Federal ministries, government bodies, and public sector offices will be on holiday from March 19 to March 22, resuming normal operations on March 23.

Private sector workers will also enjoy time off, but their holiday is slightly shorter, running from March 19 to March 21. However, there’s a twist. If Ramadan lasts for 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to March 22, giving employees an extra day of celebration.

Authorities are urging citizens and residents to plan their travel and festivities early, as this extended break is expected to see high demand for vacations and holiday activities.