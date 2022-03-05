Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and other celebs condemn Peshawar blast, requesting prayers for victims
03:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and other celebs condemn Peshawar blast, requesting prayers for victims
The suicide bombing at a mosque in Kocha Risaldar of Peshawar during Jumma prayers has left the nation heartbroken and livid. At least 62 people have been killed and close to 200 injured in the blast.

The CCTV footage released showed the suicide attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez, brandishing a pistol, making his way into the mosque and opening fire at the policemen deputed for mosque security.

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Khan, Saba Qamar, Armeena Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and many more condemned the attack and requested prayers for victims.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the Peshawar attack. Here's hoping the affected are brought to justice.

