Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and other celebs condemn Peshawar blast, requesting prayers for victims

The suicide bombing at a mosque in Kocha Risaldar of Peshawar during Jumma prayers has left the nation heartbroken and livid. At least 62 people have been killed and close to 200 injured in the blast.

The CCTV footage released showed the suicide attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez, brandishing a pistol, making his way into the mosque and opening fire at the policemen deputed for mosque security.

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Khan, Saba Qamar, Armeena Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and many more condemned the attack and requested prayers for victims.

Prayers for the victims of the tragic incident in Peshwar. May Allah bless the souls of the departed and give strength and health to the injured — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 4, 2022

Just a gentle reminder, Quaid E Azam was Shia. His closest aides were Parsis, Christians, Muslims and Hindus. This wasn’t his vision. This is not his Pakistan. Mercilessly killing people who believe in the same God, his Prophet and the holiest book. #shame #Shiagenocide pic.twitter.com/IEcE5pu6mN — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) March 5, 2022

“Whoever kills an innocent person it is as if he has killed all of humanity.” My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. #Peshawarblast — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) March 4, 2022

No words.. Peshawar.. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 5, 2022

Breaks my heart to hear of this. May Allah give eternal peace to the departed and give a quick recovery to those who are wounded. Let’s hope those responsible for such a cowardly attack are apprehended fast and brought to justice. My heart goes to the families of the affected. https://t.co/MMuTAEL7La — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) March 4, 2022

All my Duas for the people of Peshawar. My heartfelt condolences to the martyrs and prayers for the injured. Ya Allah Reham. Insaan kay Sharr say bachaa — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 5, 2022

The images from Peshawar are sad. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. #Peshawar ???? — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 4, 2022

Deeply saddened over the horrific terror attack during Friday prayers in #Peshawar. More innocent lives taken away so quickly by terrorism, how much more do we have to lose? Praying for a world that values human life. Praying for these families. May Allah guide us all. — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) March 4, 2022

Heart breaking incident in #Peshawar during Friday prayer ???? Prayers with the victims. pic.twitter.com/oPoPDLhasQ — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) March 4, 2022

It’s a shame! Killing innocent people to claim supremacy. As if the world hasn’t seen enough because of covid…we don’t need viruses to kill us, we’ll annihilate ourselves at this rate. How much does our Pakistan need to suffer..???? — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 4, 2022

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the Peshawar attack. Here's hoping the affected are brought to justice.