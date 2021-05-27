Pakistan film “36 Garh” trailer released

Lollywood superstar Moammar Rana has shared the trailer of his upcoming film “36 Garh” leaving the fans gushing as the trailer promises an action-packed entertainment film.

Produced-directed by Nadeem Cheema and penned by Muhammad Kamal Pasha, the film features Moammar Rana, Shafqat Cheema, Sana Fakhar and Meerab Awan in lead roles.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 47-year-old star shared the trailer and wrote, "36 GARH (Official Teaser) 2021 Moammar Rana | Shafqat Cheema | Sana Fakhar | • Aslam Hassan in association with Nadeem Cheema Films."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momee Rana (@moammarrana)

Promising a seamless blend of action and romance, the trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime where love blooms among the leads.

Netizens were quick to react as they liked the trailer and the expectation with the film are high.

The release date of the film is yet to be released.