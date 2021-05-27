Pakistan film “36 Garh” trailer released
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 27 May, 2021
Pakistan film “36 Garh” trailer released
Share

Lollywood superstar Moammar Rana has shared the trailer of his upcoming film  “36 Garh” leaving the fans gushing as the trailer promises an action-packed entertainment film.

Produced-directed by Nadeem Cheema and penned by Muhammad Kamal Pasha, the film features Moammar Rana, Shafqat Cheema, Sana Fakhar and Meerab Awan in lead roles.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 47-year-old star shared the trailer  and wrote, "36 GARH (Official Teaser) 2021 Moammar Rana | Shafqat Cheema | Sana Fakhar | • Aslam Hassan in association with Nadeem Cheema Films."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momee Rana (@moammarrana)

Promising a seamless blend of action and romance, the trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime where love blooms among the leads. 

Netizens were quick to react as they liked the trailer and the expectation with the film are high.

The release date of the film is yet to be released.

Moammar Rana’s mother dies of COVID-19 ... 03:12 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor and film director Moammar Rana has passed away on Sunday due to complications ...

More From This Category
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt awarded joint ...
06:00 PM | 27 May, 2021
Ertugrul fans bid farewell to Bamsi Bey after the ...
05:47 PM | 27 May, 2021
Bushra Ansari shares emotional message after ...
04:50 PM | 27 May, 2021
Madhuri Dixit reveals her all-time favourite show
02:38 PM | 27 May, 2021
Anoushay Abbasi trolled for wearing revealing ...
01:46 PM | 27 May, 2021
Sanjay Dutt gets UAE’s Golden Visa
08:42 PM | 26 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt awarded joint custody of children
06:00 PM | 27 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr