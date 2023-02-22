Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi for leaking photos of her

India's paparazzi culture has once again stepped over the line, invading the privacy of celebrities in their own home. Reports recently emerged of a media outlet taking photos of Alia Bhatt, who is currently starring in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', while she was relaxing in her living room.
On Tuesday evening, Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to express her outrage and disappointment. She had been in her living room, minding her own business, when she felt something watching her; upon looking up, she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a camera pointing right at her. She was appalled by the invasion of her privacy and tagged Mumbai Police in her post, asking them to look into the matter.
Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!” Her post has resonated with many, who have expressed their support and solidarity. The incident has sparked a heated debate about personal space and how to protect individuals from having their privacy invaded.
Many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry rallied around her and spoke out against the unacceptable culture that had allowed such a thing to happen.
Actor Anushka Sharma also shared the story on her handle and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful!”
The rising starlet Janhvi Kapoor also recalled a similar situation she faced and stated “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate getting photographed.”
This incident is a reminder that celebrities do not always have the freedom to express themselves and take some time off away from the public eye.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.