Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi for leaking photos of her

India's paparazzi culture has once again stepped over the line, invading the privacy of celebrities in their own home. Reports recently emerged of a media outlet taking photos of Alia Bhatt, who is currently starring in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', while she was relaxing in her living room.

On Tuesday evening, Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to express her outrage and disappointment. She had been in her living room, minding her own business, when she felt something watching her; upon looking up, she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a camera pointing right at her. She was appalled by the invasion of her privacy and tagged Mumbai Police in her post, asking them to look into the matter.

Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!” Her post has resonated with many, who have expressed their support and solidarity. The incident has sparked a heated debate about personal space and how to protect individuals from having their privacy invaded.

Many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry rallied around her and spoke out against the unacceptable culture that had allowed such a thing to happen.

Actor Anushka Sharma also shared the story on her handle and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful!”

The rising starlet Janhvi Kapoor also recalled a similar situation she faced and stated “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate getting photographed.”

This incident is a reminder that celebrities do not always have the freedom to express themselves and take some time off away from the public eye.