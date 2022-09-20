Yashma Gill's new video wins over internet

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress posted a stunning reel where her legion of admirers was left absolutely enthralled with her natural beauty and facial expression.

For her recent Instagram post, Yashma not only proved her fashion sense once again but the 28-year-old starlet allowed her dark humour to shine as she hinted how she could would react if her beloved refuses to marry her.

"What will you do if he doesn’t marry you? Tag your crush! ;)"

On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.

