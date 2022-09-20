Yashma Gill's new video wins over internet
Share
Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress posted a stunning reel where her legion of admirers was left absolutely enthralled with her natural beauty and facial expression.
For her recent Instagram post, Yashma not only proved her fashion sense once again but the 28-year-old starlet allowed her dark humour to shine as she hinted how she could would react if her beloved refuses to marry her.
"What will you do if he doesn’t marry you? Tag your crush! ;)"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Sep-2022/yashma-gill-mesmerises-fans-with-stunning-dance-moves
- PAKvENG: Pakistan bat first against England in first T20I07:00 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing from Afghanistan06:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- FIA summons Shaukat Tarin for investigation into IMF audio leaks06:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- No one’s rights will be violated in Ravi City, farmers being paid ...06:05 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Russia offers petrol supply to Pakistan on delayed payments05:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to help flood affectees04:48 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Yashma Gill's new video wins over internet04:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022