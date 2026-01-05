7-year-old child crushed to death by water tanker in Karachi’s Manghopir area

KARACHI – Another young child lost his life after being struck by a speeding water tanker in Ghareeb Nawaz Colony, Manghopir, an area of Karachi.

According to report, the incident occurred within the limits of Manghopir police station, where a fast-moving water tanker hit a minor child, resulting in his death. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital through an Edhi ambulance for legal formalities, where the deceased was identified as seven-year-old Arif, son of Ghulam Abbas.

Following the accident, Manghopir police took immediate action, impounded the water tanker, and arrested its driver, identified as Wazir Muhammad, son of Qadroon Shah.

At Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the victim’s father, Ghulam Abbas, said that his wife had passed away three years ago and that Arif was the youngest among his two sons.

He further stated that the water tanker was returning after supplying water in the street when, while reversing, it ran over the child. He alleged that the driver was wearing earphones and failed to hear people shouting to stop the vehicle.

The grieving father said that tanker operators, driven by greed for money, are endangering children’s lives. He demanded justice and strict legal action against the arrested driver as well as the owners of the water tanker.