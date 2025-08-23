NADRA brings CNIC, B-Form Updates; Check Application Status Online

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced new facility allowing citizens to check the status of their applications online through the Pak-ID mobile app. With development, people will now be able to track their applications conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

According to NADRA, the newly added feature enables applicants to monitor their Tracking ID status, providing real-time updates on the progress of their applications. This service covers key documents including B-Form, Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), and Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

NADRA spokesperson said Pak-ID app consolidates all NADRA services, making it particularly beneficial for overseas Pakistanis. By simply entering their tracking ID, users can view the current status of their requests, access video guides, and follow step-by-step instructions to stay informed about every stage of the process.

With this digital initiative, NADRA aims to enhance convenience, reduce in-person visits, and ensure that citizens remain updated on their applications anytime, anywhere.