PM Shehbaz hosts luncheon for Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe teams

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif hosted a luncheon in honor of the teams participating in the tri-nation T20 cricket series.

At the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, the premier met the players of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe who are taking part in the series.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the continuous hosting of international cricket in Pakistan is proof of peace and stability in the country.

He added that the passion, skill, and dedication shown by the Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean teams by participating in the tri-nation series in Pakistan is commendable. He praised the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for exemplary arrangements during the series.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Seniviratne, and Zimbabwean High Commissioner Titus Abu Basuto also attended the luncheon.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the opening match of the tri-nation T20 series.