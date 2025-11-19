Daryl Mitchell becomes New Zealand’s first ODI No 1 batter in 46 years

DUBAI – The ICC has released its latest ODI rankings, bringing New Zealand a major honor after 46 years.

Kiwi batsman Daryl Mitchell has overtaken Indian opener Rohit Sharma to become the world’s number one ODI batter.

This is only the second time a New Zealand batsman has reached the top spot in the rankings. Previously, Glenn Turner was the only Kiwi batter to achieve this in 1979.

Several great players, including Martin Crowe, Kane Williamson, and Ross Taylor, have featured in the top five of the ODI batting rankings but never reached number one.

Mitchell achieved this milestone after scoring his seventh ODI century against the West Indies on Sunday. However, he got injured during the match and will miss the remaining games of the three-match series.