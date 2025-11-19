Pakistan extends airspace closure for India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended the airspace closure for India.

Pakistan has extended the ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until December 23, and the Pakistan Airport Authority has issued a new NOTAM announcing the extension.

All Indian passenger and military aircraft will remain barred from entering Pakistan’s airspace. Pakistan has kept its airspace closed to India since April 23, 2025.

It is noteworthy that due to Pakistan’s airspace closure, Indian airlines have already suffered losses of billions of rupees.