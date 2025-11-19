Germany backs Pakistan’s Green Transition with €144m pledge: Ambassador Lepel

ISLAMABAD – Germany advanced its development cooperation with Pakistan, unveiling fresh €144 million commitment aimed at strengthening key sectors, including climate resilience, renewable energy, education, and technical training.

The announcement was made by German Ambassador Ina Lepel, who described the bilateral relationship as broader and stronger than ever. In an interview with APP, Ambassador Lepel said Pakistan and Germany now engage across an expansive spectrum of cooperation—ranging from economic and trade relations to cultural exchange, academic collaboration, investment initiatives, and hydropower development. She stressed that both nations share a “wide and dynamic portfolio” of partnership.

The new funding package was finalized during recent government-to-government negotiations, marking another major step in Germany’s long-standing support for Pakistan’s development priorities. Lepel noted a sharp rise in Pakistani students choosing German universities, reflecting deepening academic ties and growing trust in Germany’s higher education system.

Lepel highlighted climate and energy as a central pillar of cooperation, the ambassador said the bilateral partnership is focused on helping Pakistan strengthen its defenses against climate change, improve disaster preparedness, and accelerate its transition toward greener and more sustainable energy sources.

She urged Pakistani students to rely on the official education portal, “Just Study in Germany,” instead of private agents, ensuring transparency and accessibility in the application process.

Praising Pakistan’s cultural richness and immense tourism potential, Lepel called for stronger infrastructure development to help German tourists access the country’s remote but scenic destinations. She noted that German mountaineers have already conquered several of Pakistan’s highest peaks, reflecting growing international interest in its adventure tourism sector.

The ambassador further stressed Germany’s continued involvement in Pakistan’s education and vocational training landscape, pointing out that Germany has opened its labor market to skilled workers from developing countries.