Pakistani married women can now choose Father’s or Husband’s Name on ID Card

ISLAMABAD – Major overhaul to CNIC rules as federal cabinet approved amendments to National Identity Card (NIC) Rules, 2002, marking major step toward a more secure and inclusive identity documentation system in Pakistan.

Proposed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the reforms introduce change for married women, allowing them the option to display either their father’s or husband’s name on their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). Officials have hailed the move as a step forward in offering greater personal agency and flexibility in identity documentation.

The changes also extend to the issuance of Child Registration Certificates (Form B), with new requirements now in place. Birth registration with the relevant Union Council will be mandatory prior to applying for a CRC. Authorities will apply age-based verification standards to enhance the reliability and integrity of the data.

In a first, B form will now feature an expiry date to help maintain up-to-date family and identity records. However, previously issued certificates will remain valid except for use in passport-related processes. The government clarified that the fee structure for identity documents remains unchanged.

Additionally, families will be permitted to include previously unregistered members through an official process involving correction and verification.

Government representatives also issued a stern warning against misinformation regarding the new identity rules, cautioning that legal action could be taken in cases of deliberate misreporting.