Asia Cup to be shown on big screens in Muzaffargarh: DC
MUZAFFARGARH – Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Ali Anan Qamar, the district administration has set up big screens at public places in various parts of the district for the live telecast of all the matches of Asia Cup.
According to Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Ali Anan Qamar, big screens have been arranged in Fayyaz Park and other places for live telecast of the matches on big screens in various parts of the district.
Hoteliers and restaurants have also made arrangements for big television screens to facilitate public to watch the matches of Asia Cup. The Multan electric Supply Company (MEPCO) would avoid power suspensions during the time of the matches without any disruption, the DC said.
He further said that Muzaffargarh will be made into a vibrant sports city where regular sporting events and healthy activities will be held in large number and all the departments will be working towards achieving this goal while many playgrounds in the district will be upgraded and fully utilized. He maintained that the government should ensure smooth power supply to consumers so that people can enjoy the movements of the matches.
He said there is tremendous talent available in Muzaffargarh for all the sports and the district would be groomed to the level that sportspersons of national and international level can bring laurels for the country,” Ali Anan said, adding: “We will surely give all-out support in this regard.”
