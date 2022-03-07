APS Peshawar attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz elected president of Oxford Union
Share
LONDON – Ahmad Nawaz, the survivor of the brutal Army Public School (APS) attack in Pakistan’s Peshawar, again earned pride for the country as he was elected as president of the Oxford Union, the most famous debating society based at the Oxford University.
The 20-year-old student made the announcement on Sunday on Twitter, stating: “I am so extremely proud to announce that I have been Elected President of the @OxfordUnion ✨One of world’s biggest & historical platforms!”
He termed it “the most monumental & history making moment of my life!”
Nawaz thanked his parents and all those who supported him in this journey, adding: “My friends who have been with me throughout this journey”.
Today is the most monumental & history making moment of my life!— Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) March 6, 2022
I am so extremely proud to announce that I have been Elected President of the @OxfordUnion ✨One of world’s biggest & historical platforms!
I’m eternally grateful to everyone who supported me in this Journey…❤️ pic.twitter.com/R90si4FurP
In 2014, Nawaz was 14-year-old when he received bullet injuries during a Taliban attack on the APS school. His younger brother, Haris Nawaz, was among the 150 students and teachers martyred by militants. Ahmad saved his life by pretending to be dead when the terrorists were roaming the school building.
After he was shot in the arm, Ahmed Nawaz was airlifted to Birmingham for treatment. He has been staying there ever since with his family and got admission in the Oxford University on the basis of his school grades in 2020
Last year in March, Ahmed Nawaz was elected to the Governing & Standing Committee of Oxford Union.
Six years of horror – Pakistan marks 6th ... 09:44 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
PESHAWAR – The sixth anniversary of the Army Public School carnage that claimed the lives of 147 persons, ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- APS Peshawar attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz elected president of Oxford ...09:31 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan reports 756 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in a day09:05 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:22 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 March 202208:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- UN chief, UNSC condemn Pakistan mosque bombing, call for bringing ...11:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Indian cricketers fall in love with Pakistani skipper's baby girl09:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021