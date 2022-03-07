Sonakshi Sinha booked for not attending awards show despite charging fee

MUMBAI – A court in India issued non-bailable warrant against bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha in a fraud case filed after she failed to show up at an event despite charging her fee.

The Dabangd star, according to media reports, was signed for ‘India Fashion and Beauty Awards’ event in Delhi where she was invited as chief guest. She had allegedly received 3.7 million Indian rupees as her fees to attend the event.

After she failed to appear in the event, the organiser named Pramod Sharma, a resident of Moradabad, approached her to get back the amount he had given to Sonakshi’s manager.

Sharman filed a police complaint after he failed to recover his amount.

Indian media reports said that Sonakshi had reportedly travelled to Moradabad to record her statement before the court, however, failed to appear later due to which the non-bailable warrant was issued against the actress.

Sonakshi and her manager are yet to issued official statements in this regard.