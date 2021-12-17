Junaid and Ayesha's wedding festivities come to end with stunning valima ceremony (See Photos)
LAHORE – The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, was held on Friday at Jati Umra, winding up more than week-long wedding festivities.
Junaid, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman on August 22 in London.
As the photos of the event surfaced on social media, they triggered online chatter with its focus on the dressing of not only bride and groom but also Maryam.
Junaid can be seen wearing a brown sherwani by Faraz Manan as he is posing for a photo with wife Ayesha, who also looks mesmerizing in light green outfit designed by Menahel and Mehreen.
Maryam opted for a dark blue velvet angarkha for her son’s Valima. She can be seen posing for photos with his uncle Shehbaz Sharif and cousin Hamza Shehbaz.
Earlier in the day, a spokesperson of the Sharif family has requested the guests to bring invitation cards with them to enter the venue, adding that the measures have been taken for security reasons.
The Baraat ceremony was held earlier this week at a farmhouse of a PML-N leader in Islamabad, with Maryam Nawaz's looks taking centre stage in most discussions about the festivities.
The groom and bride made a breathtaking vision as the duo were dressed to nines. Junaid opted for an ivory Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen (HSY) sherwani while the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in a gold Bunto Kazmi outfit alongside diamonds and emeralds jewels.
Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman on August 22 in London. Sharif, who lives in London, also attended the ceremony.
