OIC secretary general calls on FM Qureshi as Pakistan prepares for session on Afghanistan 

ISLAMABAD – OIC secretary general Hissein Brahim Taha on Friday called upon Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ahead of the 17th Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Qureshi stated that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with OIC for the success of the meeting.

"As a founding member, we are committed to the values and objectives of the OIC," he said in a statement.

The Secretary General expressed his deep appreciation to the Pakistani government for its generosity in hosting the conference. He also praised the important role played by #Pakistan as a founding member of the OIC, continuously supporting the Organization and contributing to enhance joint Islamic action among OIC member states.

For his part, Mr Qureshi congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office at the OIC General Secretariat and commended the OIC's efforts towards enhancing Islamic solidarity, assuring the Secretary General of Pakistan's support.

Earlier, Qureshi visited Islamabad airport to inspect arrangements for reception of the incoming delegates attending 17th Extraordinary Session of the top Muslim body.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the convener of the OIC Conference.

Besides the Foreign Ministers from the OIC Member States and Observers, participants would also include special invitees from the United Nations system, International Financial Institutions and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as the EU.

The Afghan Interim Government would also be represented at the CFM.

The UN estimates that over half-a-million Afghans are internally displaced. Nearly 22.8 million Afghans face acute food insecurity. According to the World Food Programme, “this winter, millions of Afghans will have to choose between starvation or migration”.