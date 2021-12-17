Pakistan warns against rising hunger and militancy in Afghanistan ahead of OIC FMs' conference
Web Desk
10:40 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Pakistan warns against rising hunger and militancy in Afghanistan ahead of OIC FMs' conference
Share

NEW YORK – Pakistan has underscored the urgency of addressing current humanitarian and economic crisis in neighbouring Afghanistan while warning against groups such as Al-Qaeda and Deash getting advantage of the devastating situation in the war-torn country.

Speaking at a virtual discussion organised by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees on Friday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram said the international community must provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghan population to avoid a humanitarian disaster and to prevent another massive outflow of refugees.

The envoy said Pakistan continues to pursue an inclusive, generous and compassionate approach towards Afghan refugees as it was currently hosting, consistent with humanitarian principles.

As delegates for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) special session on Afghanistan started to arrive in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters during a press briefing that the likes of Al-Qaeda and Daesh will get advantage of the crisis and will increase their footprints in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is hosting OIC Foreign Ministers' conference on Sunday in Islamabad to bridge gap between Taliban and international community on Afghan humanitarian crisis.

Sanctions, assets freeze cripple Afghanistan's ... 10:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says sanctions and assets freeze have crippled the banking system of Afghanistan, ...

The Taliban takeover prompted the US and other donors to cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war, and froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, isolating the country from the global financial system and paralyzing its banks.

UN agencies say nearly 23 million people — about 55 percent of the Afghan population — are now facing extreme levels of hunger, with 9 million at risk of famine.

OIC meeting: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with ... 03:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

The mobile service will not be suspended during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, which will be ...

More From This Category
OIC secretary general calls on FM Qureshi as ...
11:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Four get double life sentence in Parveen Rehman ...
08:47 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
In a first, Pakistan security forces arrest ...
07:50 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Pakistan detects second Omicron case; patient ...
05:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
LCBDDA Announces Apprentice Program for Young ...
04:40 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
OIC meeting: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with ...
03:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr