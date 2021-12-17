Sanctions, assets freeze cripple Afghanistan's banking system: FM Qureshi
Web Desk
10:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Sanctions, assets freeze cripple Afghanistan's banking system: FM Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says sanctions and assets freeze have crippled the banking system of Afghanistan, impeding transfer of funds for humanitarian purposes.

In his article published in Khaleej Times, he said a review and reconsideration of sanctions are essential to save lives, enable basic services and maintain a modicum of public governance.

He said fragile governance structure, severe liquidity shortage and financial sanctions present a clear and present danger of an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister said the humanitarian calamity afflicting Afghanistan is perhaps the worst in the world today.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said despite modest resources and financial constraints, Pakistan is providing humanitarian support and provided air and land bridge for humanitarian supplies and facilitated transit trade and cross border movement of Afghans in need.

The foreign minister said it was not the time to abandon the people of Afghanistan. Giving in to the temptation to ‘move on’ from Afghanistan would be catastrophic.

