Pakistan Army pays tribute to Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army paid tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their tireless decades-long resistance against Indian oppression on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In his tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry shared the armed forces’ message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“CJCSC, Services Chiefs & AFs of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions & aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of Human rights violations & atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom,” DG ISPR said in a tweet.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied valley and to pay rich tributes to freedom struggle of Kashmiri people, urging the international community to take practical steps to hold New Delhi accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations.