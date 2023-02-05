Pakistan Army pays tribute to Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army paid tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their tireless decades-long resistance against Indian oppression on Kashmir Solidarity Day.
In his tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry shared the armed forces’ message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.
“CJCSC, Services Chiefs & AFs of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions & aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of Human rights violations & atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom,” DG ISPR said in a tweet.
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied valley and to pay rich tributes to freedom struggle of Kashmiri people, urging the international community to take practical steps to hold New Delhi accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
