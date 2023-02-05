Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army pays tribute to Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 5 Feb, 2023
Pakistan Army pays tribute to Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army paid tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their tireless decades-long resistance against Indian oppression on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In his tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry shared the armed forces’ message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“CJCSC, Services Chiefs & AFs of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions & aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of Human rights violations & atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom,” DG  ISPR said in a tweet.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied valley and to pay rich tributes to freedom struggle of Kashmiri people, urging the international community to take practical steps to hold New Delhi accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

11:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

10:51 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

09:05 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

PTI refuses to attend all parties conference on deteriorating security situation in Pakistan

07:54 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Pakistan exposes Indian forces’ modus operandi to lure Kashmiris into drug, weapon trafficking

03:00 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol prices further by Rs30 per litre to unlock IMF funding

11:07 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

11:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: