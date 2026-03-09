Pakistani Ministers not to draw 2 Months Salaries under National Austerity Plan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s federal leadership decided to make an example as the country is facing economic challenges and rising global pressures. Ministers agreed not to draw their salaries for next two months.

The decision came in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the government approved a nationwide austerity policy aimed at reducing spending, conserving resources, and steering the economy toward stability.

The meeting brought together CMs of all four provinces along with PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to chalk out national response to mounting economic pressures. During the session, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented a detailed briefing outlining the government’s austerity strategy.

Officials were told that, given the ongoing global economic uncertainty, conserving petroleum products has become essential. The briefing also highlighted a series of government-level measures designed to reduce public spending and enforce strict financial discipline across institutions.

At the same time, the meeting reviewed proposals aimed at providing relief to low-income and deserving citizens, reflecting the government’s effort to balance fiscal restraint with social support.

Referring to the evolving international economic situation, Shehbaz Sharif warned that timely implementation of austerity measures is critical for safeguarding Pakistan’s economic stability. He also assured participants that the government is closely monitoring developments and will continue to make necessary decisions to strengthen the national economy.