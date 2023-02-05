Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD/SRINAGAR – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today on February 5 to denounce Indian occupation on Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was proposed in 1989, every year on February 5 to express unity with the oppressed people of Indian-administered Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across Pakistan to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs. Amid nationwide condemnations, solidarity walks will also be organized in the capital Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in other regions.

Kashmiris in Azad Kashmir will form human chains while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today.

Special posters will be displayed on important highways, airports and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiris. Pakistan’s state broadcaster will air special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge intl community to hold New Delhi accountable for IIOJK violations

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, called upon India to allow unfettered access to the United Nations and OIC observers, international media and human rights organizations to occupy Kashmir.

Alvi also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by Kashmiris during their decades-old resistance to the Indian occupation.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Islamabad's commitment to continue raising its voice on all international platforms to highlight New Delhi's barbaric actions in the valley.

The premier urged the Modi-led government to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, the Kashmiri people. He also vowed to remain vocal until the freedom of IIOJK from Indian oppression.

FM Bilawal calls on India to reverse unilateral, illegal actions

In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto called on New Delhi to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the occupied valley and slammed Modi-led government to make demographic changes, using draconian laws to suppress the Kashmiri people.

FM also called to implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.