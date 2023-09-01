Social media abuzz with reports about ISI chief's removal

Social media is abuzz with reports about removal of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Many social media users came up with the claims that Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz has been appointed the new ISI DG after Anjum's removal.
Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz has been appointed new DG ISI.!! pic.twitter.com/LD9c9SRb5W— Abdul latif (@Abdulla01712766) September 1, 2023
Appointed New DG ISI Gen Shahid Imtiaz.— PTI Fanpage (@fanpage_pti) September 1, 2023
#تبدیلی_مہنگی_پڑ_گئی pic.twitter.com/Gg6V1qddg4
General Shahid Imtiaz be the new DG ISI🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/uFE28MugW1— Sadia (@Sadiaataha) September 1, 2023
Soon after "DG ISI" became a trend on the microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter, popular Pakistani TV anchor Fereeha Idrees distanced herself from the tweets about the intelligence chief's removal.
Taking to X, Fereeha wrote, "There are two separate tweets being circulated in my name related to some important postings. Please let me clarify that this is fake news and should stand corrected. Any announcement for official postings or anything related to that, will be via official account of DG ISPR. Please ignore the fake accounts."
"Once again, I will reiterate, pls don’t create so much commotion on something which I am clearly saying is fake news. Pls don’t spread it ۔ and report the accounts spreading it," she added.
Once again, I will reiterate, pls don’t create so much commotion on something which I am clearly saying is fake news. Pls don’t spread it ۔ and report the accounts spreading it.— Fereeha M Idrees (@Fereeha) September 1, 2023
However, shortly after "DG ISI" started trending on X, some unverified and unknown X users came up with clarifications and termed the reports about Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum's removal "entirely false".
An X user tweeting with the handle @AdmiringMoon wrote, "False information is circulating on social media concerning the transfer of DG ISI. Rest assured, there is no validity to such claims. Presently, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum holds the position of Pakistan's DG ISI.
"Individuals who participate in disseminating false information and propaganda against the state of Pakistan and our institutions should face arrest.
"The news regarding the appointment of DG ISI is entirely false. Certain individuals persistently attempt to tarnish the reputation of the security forces and their leadership, displaying no sense of shame or remorse."
Individuals who participate in disseminating false information and propaganda against the state of Pakistan and our institutions should face arrest.— m. (@AdmiringMoon_) September 1, 2023
However, there was no official confirmation or denial of the reports about Nadeem Anjum's removal or Shahid Imtiaz's appointment as new ISI DG.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.