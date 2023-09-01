Search

Pakistan

Social media abuzz with reports about ISI chief's removal

Web Desk 11:47 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Social media is abuzz with reports about removal of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Many social media users came up with the claims that Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz has been appointed the new ISI DG after Anjum's removal.

Soon after "DG ISI" became a trend on the microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter, popular Pakistani TV anchor Fereeha Idrees distanced herself from the tweets about the intelligence chief's removal.

Taking to X, Fereeha wrote, "There are two separate tweets being circulated in my name related to some important postings. Please let me clarify that this is fake news and should stand corrected. Any announcement for official postings or anything related to that, will be via official account of DG ISPR. Please ignore the fake accounts."

"Once again, I will reiterate, pls don’t create so much commotion on something which I am clearly saying is fake news. Pls don’t spread it ۔ and report the accounts spreading it," she added.

However, shortly after "DG ISI" started trending on X, some unverified and unknown X users came up with clarifications and termed the reports about Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum's removal "entirely false".

An X user tweeting with the handle @AdmiringMoon wrote, "False information is circulating on social media concerning the transfer of DG ISI.   Rest assured, there is no validity to such claims. Presently, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum holds the position of Pakistan's DG ISI.

"Individuals who participate in disseminating false information and propaganda against the state of Pakistan and our institutions should face arrest.

"The news regarding the appointment of DG ISI is entirely false. Certain individuals persistently attempt to tarnish the reputation of the security forces and their leadership, displaying no sense of shame or remorse."

 However, there was no official confirmation or denial of the reports about Nadeem Anjum's removal or Shahid Imtiaz's appointment as new ISI DG.

Pakistan

