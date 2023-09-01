Search

LifestyleVideos

Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

Maheen Khawaja 11:53 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Mehwish Hayat, a name that resonates with elegance, talent and charisma, is a luminary in the world of entertainment. With a captivating presence on-screen and an unwavering commitment to social causes off-screen, she is a true embodiment of grace and substance.

Her journey from the silver screen to becoming a symbol of empowerment and philanthropy has made her a beloved figure, not only in Pakistan but across the globe. With her acting prowess and a growing fan base, she continues to leave a lasting impression on social media users.

In a recent Instagram update, she shared a video of herself enjoying her time at the beach and penned a heartfelt note to her younger self saying, "Dear younger me, you took on so much that was never yours to carry. We can set it down now when you're ready....".

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours. Here's what fans had to say:

With a series of successful projects under her belt, Hayat won many accolades including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 and was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi to name a few.

WATCH: Mehwish Hayat dances her heart out on set while donning latte makeup look

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a blissful beach getaway in Maldives; see pictures

05:46 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Hania Aamir strikes SRK's signature pose in London streets

04:07 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah warns of sharing video of Jahangir Tareen today  

09:42 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

TikToker Romaisa Khan's latest video takes internet by storm

07:59 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Sonam Bajwa's enchanting beach look stuns fans

04:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Mere Paas Tum Ho OST in Persian out now!

03:11 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Tecno's Spark 10 series is now available for sale in Pakistan

12:23 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 324.9 328.15
Euro EUR 348 351
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.2 90
Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8
Australian Dollar AUD 206 210
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (1 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: