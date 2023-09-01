Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

Mehwish Hayat, a name that resonates with elegance, talent and charisma, is a luminary in the world of entertainment. With a captivating presence on-screen and an unwavering commitment to social causes off-screen, she is a true embodiment of grace and substance.
Her journey from the silver screen to becoming a symbol of empowerment and philanthropy has made her a beloved figure, not only in Pakistan but across the globe. With her acting prowess and a growing fan base, she continues to leave a lasting impression on social media users.
In a recent Instagram update, she shared a video of herself enjoying her time at the beach and penned a heartfelt note to her younger self saying, "Dear younger me, you took on so much that was never yours to carry. We can set it down now when you're ready....".
The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours. Here's what fans had to say:
With a series of successful projects under her belt, Hayat won many accolades including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 and was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|324.9
|328.15
|Euro
|EUR
|348
|351
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.2
|90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|86
|86.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|206
|210
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|235
|240
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|233
|238
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
