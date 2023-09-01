Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

Mehwish Hayat, a name that resonates with elegance, talent and charisma, is a luminary in the world of entertainment. With a captivating presence on-screen and an unwavering commitment to social causes off-screen, she is a true embodiment of grace and substance.

Her journey from the silver screen to becoming a symbol of empowerment and philanthropy has made her a beloved figure, not only in Pakistan but across the globe. With her acting prowess and a growing fan base, she continues to leave a lasting impression on social media users.

In a recent Instagram update, she shared a video of herself enjoying her time at the beach and penned a heartfelt note to her younger self saying, "Dear younger me, you took on so much that was never yours to carry. We can set it down now when you're ready....".

With a series of successful projects under her belt, Hayat won many accolades including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 and was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi to name a few.