WATCH: Mehwish Hayat dances her heart out on set while donning latte makeup look

When Mehwish Hayat is on the screen, it definitely becomes a sight for sore eyes! The acclaimed Pakistani actress known for her versatility, talent, and ethereal beauty, recently treated her millions of fans with yet another makeup look and electric BTS dance moves.

The Actor in Law star in her bronzy, latte makeup look with her shimmery gold mesh top, gold hoop earrings, “waves in hair,” and a “nude brown lip” stole netizens' attention as she served as a muse for revered makeup artist, Waqar.

The 35-year-old star's chiseled features and terrific persona made her look no less than a greek goddess in her chic attire.

“WAVES IN HAIR , NUDE BROWN LIPS & BLACK SMEDGE EYE LOOKS,” the caption of the Instagram reel read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waqar Hussain (@waqar_makeup)

With a series of successful projects under her belt, Hayat won many accolades including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019, and was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Dil Lagi, Enaaya, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and London Nahi Jaunga to name a few.