COVID-19: Urwa Hocane says the world needed a pause to reboot
LAHORE - As the world hits a coronavirus pause, gorgeous TV star Urwa Hocane thinks that we needed it to reboot.
Taking to Instagram, she shared that she has always been “in love with the quietude and the stillness of sunsets, something’s so serene about them!”
“I see the entire world at a still right now and I feel it’s as beautiful and we needed it! We were all running too fast, we needed this pause to reboot, to look within, to reflect, to understand something that we would never have paid attention to in the chaos,” she added.
Hocane went onto add that nature is trying to teach us so much in this stillness. She wished to love and health to everyone.
On the work front, Urwa Hocane will be making her debut as a producer with upcoming film Tich Button which is about love, friendships and is filled with fun.
