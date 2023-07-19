Tuba Anwar embraces her inner desi Barbie in latest pictures

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Syeda Tuba Anwar has cemented her way into the entertainment industry as a talented woman with the potential to become a megastar one day.

Anwar, who rose to prominence after marrying televangelist and political leader Dr Aamir Hussain Liaquat, is now considered among the upcoming promising actors of Lollywood. Anwar is not only loved for her impeccable performances in various drama serials but also for keeping her fans and followers updated on social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anwar brings the Desi Barbie fantasy to life on Instagram! With timeless beauty and effortless grace, she leaves hearts swooning in awe. A vision of splendour, she dons an elaborate, vibrant pink and purple lehenga-choli set, perfectly adorned with traditional jewellery and bold makeup. Get ready to be enchanted by her sheer elegance and charm!

"How about a desi Barbie?" captioned the Bichoo star.

On the work front, she has made a name for herself with drama serials including Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.