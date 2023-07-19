Sahir Ali Bagga ventures into filmmaking with his son

The Pride of Performance winner Sahir Ali Bagga is one of the most sought-after music artists in Pakistan – with an illustrious resume that speaks for itself. He has composed music for Pakistani blockbusters including “Dukhtar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” to name a few.
Recently he announced his venture into the world of filmmaking, with a focus on a patriotic theme.
During an interview with a private TV channel, the talented artist expressed his constant pursuit of improvement and his eagerness to explore new opportunities. With several film ideas already penned down, Bagga will soon unveil the official title of his upcoming project.
Emphasizing the national scale of the film, he aims to ignite the flames of patriotism and love for the homeland through this cinematic endeavour. He confidently assures that once the film is completed and hits the screens, audiences will be thoroughly captivated by its content.
Adding to the conversation, Bagga's son, Azan Ali Bagga, shared his thoughts, stating his willingness to accept a role if his father extends the offer. Azan firmly believes in preserving one's individuality, mentioning that imitation leads to the loss of personal identity. In both singing and acting, he has carved out his unique style, garnering global appreciation. He is determined to bring his distinctive flair to the world of acting, promising a delightful experience that will be cherished by all.
On the professional front, Bagga's notable works include Yeh mumkin tou nahin, Malang, Baazi, Rab Waaris, Roye Roye, Dhola and Badnamiyan. Bagga was given the Pride of Performance Award for his contribution to the Pakistani music industry.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
