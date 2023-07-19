Sahir Ali Bagga ventures into filmmaking with his son

The Pride of Performance winner Sahir Ali Bagga is one of the most sought-after music artists in Pakistan – with an illustrious resume that speaks for itself. He has composed music for Pakistani blockbusters including “Dukhtar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” to name a few.

Recently he announced his venture into the world of filmmaking, with a focus on a patriotic theme.

During an interview with a private TV channel, the talented artist expressed his constant pursuit of improvement and his eagerness to explore new opportunities. With several film ideas already penned down, Bagga will soon unveil the official title of his upcoming project.

Emphasizing the national scale of the film, he aims to ignite the flames of patriotism and love for the homeland through this cinematic endeavour. He confidently assures that once the film is completed and hits the screens, audiences will be thoroughly captivated by its content.

Adding to the conversation, Bagga's son, Azan Ali Bagga, shared his thoughts, stating his willingness to accept a role if his father extends the offer. Azan firmly believes in preserving one's individuality, mentioning that imitation leads to the loss of personal identity. In both singing and acting, he has carved out his unique style, garnering global appreciation. He is determined to bring his distinctive flair to the world of acting, promising a delightful experience that will be cherished by all.

On the professional front, Bagga's notable works include Yeh mumkin tou nahin, Malang, Baazi, Rab Waaris, Roye Roye, Dhola and Badnamiyan. Bagga was given the Pride of Performance Award for his contribution to the Pakistani music industry.